The Central Board of Secondary Education will not delay Class X and Class XII board exams because of upcoming Assembly elections, reported The Times of India. Polling in five states is slated to begin from February 4 and the counting of votes will be held on March 11. The report added that no exam will be held on March 4, 8 and 11. The exam schedule will be released next week.

On January 6, it was reported that the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination will reschedule some Indian School Certificate and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education examinations because they clashed with Assembly election dates. ISC exams were slated to begin on February 6 while the Class 10 students had their exams from February 27. The new exam dates will be announced soon, the CISCE said.

Five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur – will have Assembly polls starting from February 4.

Representative image