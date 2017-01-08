A look at the headlines right now:

Period of pain and inconveniences is getting over, says Arun Jaitley two months after demonetisation: The Union finance minister said India had been compromised because of ‘tax non-compliances’ and that Modi had introduced a ‘new normal’. Banks must report all cash deposits made in savings accounts between April 1 and November 9, 2016: Those who did not provide a PAN or Form 60 while opening their accounts will be asked to do so by February 28. 4 dead, 6 injured after car rams into a night shelter at Lucknow: Two men have been arrested, both of whom were inebriated during the accident. Narendra Modi thanks Indians living abroad for supporting war on black money: At the 14th Pravasi Bharati Divas, the prime minister said such communities had made an ‘invaluable contribution to the economy’. Mohammad Shahabuddin’s selfie from inside Siwan jail triggers raid: Authorities have claimed the picture was shot when he was outside prison. Fort Lauderdale airport attack gunman says he flew to Florida to carry out shooting: Flight operations at the airport resumed later on Saturday. Debit cards, ATMs will be redundant in India by 2020, predicts Niti Aayog chief: Amitabh Kant said that 85% of money transactions were done with cash before demonetisation. Delhi Police hunts for man behind ‘prank video’ showing him kissing women and running away: The clip titled ‘Funniest Indian YouTube prank of 2017’ was taken down after criticism on social media. US official shot in Mexico, FBI announces $20,000 reward for information on attacker: The Embassy refused to share details of the victim citing privacy concerns. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams won’t be delayed because of Assembly elections: Some ISC and ICSE examinations will be rescheduled because their dates coincided with polling days.