TCS chief Natarajan Chandrasekaran appointed Tata Sons’ new chairperson: Rajesh Gopinath, the current chief financial officer of the consultancy firm, will take over as CEO. Narendra Modi replaces Mahatma Gandhi on khadi 2017 calendar, upset workers demand reprinting: Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairperson Vinai Kumar Saxena justified the move by saying that the PM is the industry’s biggest brand ambassador. Syria accuses Israel of bombarding its military airport near Damascus: The country’s Army warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of the “flagrant attack”. Government panel to look into viability of Haj subsidy: The Supreme Court had asked the government to gradually phase out the subsidy by 2022. ‘Didn’t mean to hurt Indian sentiments’, Amazon apologises for selling doormats bearing tricolour: The e-commerce company said the products were listed by a third-party seller for sale in Canada.

After BSF jawan’s video, CRPF constable alleges discrimination against paramilitary forces: The Central Reserve Police Force said the constable’s allegations were not a complaint but an aspiration. Election Commission censures BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj for his population control remark: The poll watchdog warned the leader of stern action in the future if such comments were repeated. The poll watchdog warned the leader of stern action in the future if such comments were repeated. Supreme Court refuses to pass judgment on jallikattu before Pongal: The bench said the draft of the verdict was ready but could not be delivered before the festival, which falls on Saturday. Customers will not be charged extra for card transactions at petrol pumps, says Dharmendra Pradhan: The oil minister said a proper mechanism will be put in place by January 16 in this regard. Will stop ‘misuse’ of H-1B and L1 work visas in US, vows Donald Trump’s attorney general nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions said Americans should not suffer for ‘someone willing to take a job for less pay’.