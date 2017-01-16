A look at the headlines right now:

Relief packages announced for Gangasagar accident victims even as state government denies stampede: Sundarbans Development Minister Manturam Pakhira said the victims fell ill while trying to board a vessel to leave the island. Delhi police arrest man for molesting several school girls across states: Sunil Rastogi targeted children between the age of 9 and 10. He would tell them that their parents had sent him and took them to isolated places. Price of petrol hiked by 42 paise, diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre: Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 71.14 per litre while diesel will be Rs 59.02 a litre, inclusive of state charges. Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav steer India to three-wicket win over England in 1st ODI: Kohli smashed 122 runs, while Jadhav made 120 as India chased down England’s mammoth target of 351. Desist from being flippant about Indian symbols, Economic Affairs secretary tells Amazon: In a tweet, Shaktikanta Das asked the e-commerce company to ‘behave’, but later said his comment was made simply as a citizen of India. Journalist Barkha Dutt quits NDTV: The well-known anchor and editor is leaving to ‘work on her own ventures’, the television channel said in a statement. Punjab polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress after months of vacillation: The cricketer-turned-politician’s induction is likely to give the party a boost before the Assembly elections on February 4. Cold wave: Srinagar records coldest night in 5 years, Patna’s temperature drops to season’s lowest: Officials said the weather conditions were likely to improve from January 17. Jallikattu supporters detained across Tamil Nadu for attempting to organise the banned sport: People hoisted black flags and shut shops in Palamedu and Alanganallur, which are known for hosting the bull-taming games. RSS should include more women in its ranks, says LK Advani: The senior BJP leader praised the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris organisation, which is run by women, and said other groups should emulate them.