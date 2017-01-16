A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

You can now withdraw Rs 10,000 a day at ATMs: People will also be able to withdraw Rs 1 lakh from their current accounts, the RBI said in a new notification. December’s Wholesale Price Index rose to 3.39%: The wholesale prices of food dropped by 0.70% year-on-year, compared to November’s rise of 1.54%. One percent of Indians own 58% of country’s wealth, says Oxfam inequality report: The survey points to a widening gap across the world. Petrol prices hiked by 42 paise, diesel by Rs 1.03 per litre: Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 71.14 per litre while diesel will be Rs 59.02 a litre, inclusive of state charges. Sensex, Nifty make marginal gains with help from metal and realty stocks: About 1,556 shares soared, 1,211 shares nosedived and 182 were unchanged. Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, Trai on privacy policy for social networking apps: The court was hearing a plea asking that the privacy of WhatsApp users be ensured. Centre likely to increase capital spending in upcoming Budget, predicts Moody’s: The credit rating agency also said that the government will achieve its fiscal deficit target of 3.5% by March.