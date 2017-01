A look at the headlines right now:

Congress will contest UP elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party, says Ghulam Nabi Azad: His announcement came soon after CM Akhilesh Yadav said he never actually had any differences with father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa says she will announce decision on political party on Feb 24: The 42-year-old said she has entered politics and will decide if she will join the AIADMK or float her own outfit. Malaysian, Chinese and Australian governments end search for missing aircraft MH370: In a statement, they said the decision was not taken lightly or ‘without sadness’. Indrani, Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna charged with murder in Sheena Bora case: They have also been accused of kidnapping, providing false information and destroying evidence. Zaira Wasim is certainly a role model for me: Aamir Khan comes out in support of Dangal co-star: The 16-year-old had issued an apology after she was criticised on social media for meeting Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. Sensex, Nifty trade high as investors await British PM Theresa May’s Brexit speech: Positive cues from Asian currencies helped Indian bourses on Tuesday morning. Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for ‘instigating voters to accept bribes’ in Goa: The poll panel said the Delhi chief minister had violated the model code of conduct during a speech on January. Eugene Cernan, last astronaut to walk on Moon, dead at 82: His family’s statement said he was passionate about continued human exploration of space. Jallikattu ban: More than 500 supporters detained in Madurai: In Alanganallur, people tried to organise the banned sport with four temple bulls on Monday. Istanbul nightclub attacker arrested, say Turkish police: Investigators said the Uzbek national was a member of the Islamic State group.