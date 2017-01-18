A look at the headlines right now:

Thousands protest against jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow: The chief minister has urged youths to call off the statewide demonstrations, saying he will push for an ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport. Around Rs 9.2 lakh crore in new notes introduced into economy, Urjit Patel tells Parliamentary panel: The Standing Committee on Finance had summoned the RBI governor to be briefed on demonetisation and the steps taken to deal with its effects. Senior Congress leader ND Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar join BJP: The two reportedly agreed to the crossover after the younger leader was promised a ticket from the poll-bound state’s Kumaon constituency. Smriti Irani did not want her educational qualifications disclosed, DU tells CIC: The Central Information Commission has directed the university’s School of Open Learning to submit all records on the Union minister’s degrees. Barack Obama sanctions transfer of $500 million to Green Climate Fund: While the US still needs to contribute $2 billion more as promised, incoming president Donald Trump is expected to stop the pending payments. Salman Khan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case relating to blackbuck poaching: The actor’s lawyer said the prosecution had failed to provide conclusive evidence. Burhan Wani’s family was not paid any compensation, says Mehbooba Mufti: Ex-gratia payments had been made to the kin of 77 soldiers killed in the state since January 2015, the chief minister said. No new licences to manufacture alcohol in Bihar from next financial year, says Nitish Kumar: While existing licences will not be renewed either, affected companies will be allowed to make non-alcoholic products in their current establishments. Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s petition accusing Tata Sons of ‘oppression and mismanagement’: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the ousted chairman three days’ time to file an affidavit on an upcoming shareholders meeting of the conglomerate. Supreme Court defers Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute verdict to February 15: The Punjab government sought more time to file a detailed reply in the water-sharing case.