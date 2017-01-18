The big news: Tamil Nadu CM urges protestors to end jallikattu agitation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A parliamentary panel criticised the RBI chief during a briefing on demonetisation, and the Congress’ ND Tiwari joined the BJP in Uttarakhand.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Thousands protest against jallikattu ban in Tamil Nadu, O Panneerselvam to meet Narendra Modi tomorrow: The chief minister has urged youths to call off the statewide demonstrations, saying he will push for an ordinance to allow the bull-taming sport.
- Around Rs 9.2 lakh crore in new notes introduced into economy, Urjit Patel tells Parliamentary panel: The Standing Committee on Finance had summoned the RBI governor to be briefed on demonetisation and the steps taken to deal with its effects.
- Senior Congress leader ND Tiwari and his son Rohit Shekhar join BJP: The two reportedly agreed to the crossover after the younger leader was promised a ticket from the poll-bound state’s Kumaon constituency.
- Smriti Irani did not want her educational qualifications disclosed, DU tells CIC: The Central Information Commission has directed the university’s School of Open Learning to submit all records on the Union minister’s degrees.
- Barack Obama sanctions transfer of $500 million to Green Climate Fund: While the US still needs to contribute $2 billion more as promised, incoming president Donald Trump is expected to stop the pending payments.
- Salman Khan acquitted in 1998 Arms Act case relating to blackbuck poaching: The actor’s lawyer said the prosecution had failed to provide conclusive evidence.
- Burhan Wani’s family was not paid any compensation, says Mehbooba Mufti: Ex-gratia payments had been made to the kin of 77 soldiers killed in the state since January 2015, the chief minister said.
- No new licences to manufacture alcohol in Bihar from next financial year, says Nitish Kumar: While existing licences will not be renewed either, affected companies will be allowed to make non-alcoholic products in their current establishments.
- Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry’s petition accusing Tata Sons of ‘oppression and mismanagement’: The National Company Law Tribunal gave the ousted chairman three days’ time to file an affidavit on an upcoming shareholders meeting of the conglomerate.
- Supreme Court defers Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute verdict to February 15: The Punjab government sought more time to file a detailed reply in the water-sharing case.