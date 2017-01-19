Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Thursday declared Dharamshala the second capital of the state. Singh said Dharamsala’s significance and history made it a deserving candidate, reported The Tribune.

The chief minister said the city held special importance and value in lower areas of the state like Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una districts. Dharamsala is located in Himachal’s Dhauladhar range.

Singh highlighted the importance of the city, saying it attracted people from across the world. He added that tourism had changed the town’s fortune.

Politically, too, Dharamshala comes next to Shimla in the state. “A full-fledged Winter Session of the Vidhan Sabha was held for the first time outside Shimla in December 2005,” said Singh. Dharamshala has held 12 Winter Sessions of the state Assembly.