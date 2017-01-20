A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court agrees to Centre’s request, defers jallikattu ban judgment by a week: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged protestors to withdraw their agitation, saying the bull-taming sport would be organised in a day or two. You made me a better president, says Barack Obama in farewell letter to American public: “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We’. ‘We shall overcome’,” he said. Evidence and witness sentiments indicate Murthal rapes did happen, says Punjab and Haryana HC: The amicus curiae accused the Special Investigating Team of making deliberate efforts to drop charges in the case that dates back to Jat quota protests. Shivpal Yadav among 191 candidates on Samajwadi Party’s first list for Uttar Pradesh elections: He was part of the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction in the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Kanpur train derailment case accused confessed to setting off bomb on tracks, claims ATS: Officials said Motilal Paswan filled a pressure cooker with explosives and planted it on the railway tracks. Mexico extradites drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to the US before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration: Mexican officials said the handover was a gift to outgoing President Barack Obama and a peace offering to his successor, who has harshly criticised the country. No objection to granting Sadhvi Pragya bail in 2008 Malegoan blasts case, NIA tells Bombay HC: The agency’s lawyer told a bench that the Supreme Court had dropped charges under the MCOCA Act and that witnesses in the case had retracted their statements. 15 children confirmed dead in Etah school bus mishap, school’s recognition cancelled for defying order: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe while state police registered cases against the institute’s owners and principal. Amazon US stops selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to ‘respect Indian sentiments’: The e-commerce major had recently removed doormats bearing the Indian national flag after stern reaction from the External Affairs Ministry. No room for third party in Kashmir dispute, India says after debate in UK Parliament: All issues between Delhi and Islamabad are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup.