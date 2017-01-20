The big news: Supreme Court defers passing order on jallikattu ban, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Barack Obama wrote a farewell letter to the American public, and the Punjab and Haryana HC said sexual assaults took place in Murthal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court agrees to Centre’s request, defers jallikattu ban judgment by a week: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam urged protestors to withdraw their agitation, saying the bull-taming sport would be organised in a day or two.
- You made me a better president, says Barack Obama in farewell letter to American public: “The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We’. ‘We shall overcome’,” he said.
- Evidence and witness sentiments indicate Murthal rapes did happen, says Punjab and Haryana HC: The amicus curiae accused the Special Investigating Team of making deliberate efforts to drop charges in the case that dates back to Jat quota protests.
- Shivpal Yadav among 191 candidates on Samajwadi Party’s first list for Uttar Pradesh elections: He was part of the Mulayam Singh Yadav faction in the dispute over the party’s name and symbol with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
- Kanpur train derailment case accused confessed to setting off bomb on tracks, claims ATS: Officials said Motilal Paswan filled a pressure cooker with explosives and planted it on the railway tracks.
- Mexico extradites drug lord ‘El Chapo’ to the US before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration: Mexican officials said the handover was a gift to outgoing President Barack Obama and a peace offering to his successor, who has harshly criticised the country.
- No objection to granting Sadhvi Pragya bail in 2008 Malegoan blasts case, NIA tells Bombay HC: The agency’s lawyer told a bench that the Supreme Court had dropped charges under the MCOCA Act and that witnesses in the case had retracted their statements.
- 15 children confirmed dead in Etah school bus mishap, school’s recognition cancelled for defying order: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav ordered a probe while state police registered cases against the institute’s owners and principal.
- Amazon US stops selling flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi’s image to ‘respect Indian sentiments’: The e-commerce major had recently removed doormats bearing the Indian national flag after stern reaction from the External Affairs Ministry.
- No room for third party in Kashmir dispute, India says after debate in UK Parliament: All issues between Delhi and Islamabad are to be resolved bilaterally and peacefully, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup.