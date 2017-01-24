A look at the headlines right now:

Kamal Haasan demands explanation after videos purportedly show arson by police in Tamil Nadu: In clips that went viral on social media, officers are apparently seen setting an auto on fire during pro-jallikattu protests in Chennai. One dies in frenzy during Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ promotion at Vadodara railway station: Two police officers were injured after fans went berserk trying to catch a glimpse of the actor. Jammu and Kashmir security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, one militant killed: An Army officer said the soldiers posted along the Line of Control in the Sunderbani sector engaged the group of militants after detecting their movement. On Donald Trump’s orders, NGOs that help with abortions will no longer receive US federal funding: The new president reinstituted a ban on federal money for organisations worldwide that perform abortions or provide information on it. State will build 6,000 transit homes for Kashmiri Pandits who want to return: Young applicants from registered exiled families will be given government jobs as part of the prime minister’s resettlement programme. IAF airlifts 96,000 litres of diesel, more fuel tankers sent to Imphal to circumvent Manipur blockade: Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said 100 trucks with petroleum products will be dispatched to the state capital today. CBI arrests former IDBI Bank chief, seven others in Vijay Mallya money-laundering case: Investigators alleged that Yogesh Aggarwal had approved a Rs 900-crore loan for Kingfisher Airlines even though it was in violation of credit limit norms. Don’t announce schemes for five poll-bound states, EC tells Centre: The Election Commission also stipulated that the finance minister should not mention the government’s achievements in these states in his Budget speech. Rs 162 crore illegal income found in income tax raids at two Karnataka Congress leaders’ properties: Income Tax officials also found over Rs 41 lakh in cash and 12 kg in gold and jewellery at their properties in Belagavi, Gokak and Bengaluru. After Tamil Nadu’s jallikattu victory, Karnataka wants to bring back buffalo-racing sport kambala: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government supported the practice despite the ban imposed on it by the Karnataka High Court.