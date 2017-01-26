The big news: India showcases military strength at Republic Day parade, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Sharad Yadav remains unapologetic for his sexist remarks, and nine low-intensity blasts were set off in Assam and Manipur.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India celebrates its 68th Republic Day: The country showcased its military strength, and tableaux representing states put up a show for the audience at Rajpath, New Delhi.
- Sharad Yadav unapologetic for sexist remarks, says he welcomes notice from women’s commission: People should be ‘concerned about voting’ the same way they care for a girl’s life and future, the JD(U) leader said.
- Nine low-intensity blasts set off in Northeast India: Police believe that ULFA militants were behind the seven explosions in Assam, and two others were reported in Manipur.
- This Republic Day, mobile and internet services remain uninterrupted in Kashmir Valley: This is only the second time in 12 years that the services were not suspended during the January 26 celebrations as part of a security plan.
- Army men who carried out surgical strikes along LoC get gallantry awards: The soldiers of two Special Forces battalions were conferred a Kirti Chakra, five Shaurya Chakras and 13 Sena Medals for bravery.
- Apple executives submit proposal to set up iPhone manufacturing unit in India: They met Nirmala Sitharaman to pitch the idea, which will now be examined by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Arvind Kejriwal receives death threats on emails, police launch investigation: Officials said the anonymous sender had warned the chief minister of an attack by a group of men and listed their names and contact details.
- Russian MPs vote in favour of Bill dubbed ‘slapping law’ that reduces penalty for domestic violence: Human Rights Watch had called the controversial legislation a step backward for the country, where victims ‘already face enormous obstacles to getting justice’.
- Donald Trump signs order to build US-Mexico border wall, tighten immigration rules: The president’s draft executive order includes pausing the flow of Syrian refugees to the country for at least four months.
- American feminist icon and Emmy Award-winner Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80: The actor was known for portraying characters that represented womanhood.