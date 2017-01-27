Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the outfit would continue its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Maharashtra government “for the time being” for the sake of stability in the state. While announcing the end of the Sena-BJP alliance in the Mumbai civic body, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party would put up with the alliance “for the sake of Hindutva and the belief that Hindu votes should not get divided”.

After the split was announced, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya told ANI, “If someone is sad about our wish to make the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corruption free, then there will be no compromise from our side. We’ll bring in transparency.” Responding to his remarks, Raut told the news agency it was not necessary to answer “anybody who questions us”. “Logon ko apni aukaat mein rehna chahiye [people should stay within their limits,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in response to Thackeray’s announcement, said “We’ll take along those who come with us and leave aside who don’t.” Shiv Sena MPs on Friday boycotted a pre-Budget meeting which chaired was scheduled to head.

The end of the saffron tie-up does not come as a surprise to many. The Shiv Sena has been vocal about its opposition to a number of the BJP-led government’s decisions, especially the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016.

Hum Maharashtra ko asthir nahi bana na chaahte isliye hume state Govt mein alliance rakhna padega kuch time ke liye:Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/uYH6Lc97O9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

If someone is sad about our wish to make BMC corruption free,then no compromise from our side. We'll bring in transparency:Kirit Somaiya,BJP pic.twitter.com/Oz3b52sfDB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 26, 2017