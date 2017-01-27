A look at the headlines right now:

President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of the state. Salman Khan claims innocence in blackbuck poaching case, says the animal died of natural causes: Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre also appeared before a Jodhpur court to record their statements in the matter. Bodies of four soldiers found in Gurez, toll rises to 14 in Kashmir avalanches: A fresh weather warning has been issued for a number of regions in the Valley, as well as in Himachal Pradesh. Kambala supporters launch protests in Karnataka to bring back buffalo racing, call for ban on PETA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government would bring in a new legislation to legalise the traditional sport if necessary. Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to unite on triple talaq debate like jallikattu supporters: The AIMIM chief said the success of the Tamil Nadu agitation shows that the proposed ‘Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed in the country’. Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to continue for now for Maharashtra’s stability, says Sanjay Raut: The Sena politician dismissed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s claims of corruption in the Mumbai civic body, saying there was no need to answer to him. Modi remains top pick for PM, as surgical strikes and demonetisation saw widespread support: Survey: Some 62% of the respondents of an India Today-Karvy study believe that the Centre had handled relations with Pakistan satisfactorily. Centre lists 10 BJP leaders as independent directors at public sector companies: They will serve on the boards of PSUs such as Engineers India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Heavy Electricals and the National Aluminium Company. UP will be deprived of special schemes if Budget is presented before polls, says Akhilesh Yadav: In a letter to Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this would be unfair to the people of the country’s most populous state. At least 10 dead, 40,000 hectares of forestry land destroyed in Chile’s worst wildfire: An international firefighting operation is underway as an entire town was razed to the ground.