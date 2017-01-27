The big news: President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Salman Khan in court claimed the blackbuck in his poaching case died of natural causes, and the Kashmir avalanche toll rose to 14.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- President accepts Meghalaya governor’s resignation after he allegedly molested a woman: Assam Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been given additional charge of the state.
- Salman Khan claims innocence in blackbuck poaching case, says the animal died of natural causes: Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre also appeared before a Jodhpur court to record their statements in the matter.
- Bodies of four soldiers found in Gurez, toll rises to 14 in Kashmir avalanches: A fresh weather warning has been issued for a number of regions in the Valley, as well as in Himachal Pradesh.
- Kambala supporters launch protests in Karnataka to bring back buffalo racing, call for ban on PETA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government would bring in a new legislation to legalise the traditional sport if necessary.
- Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to unite on triple talaq debate like jallikattu supporters: The AIMIM chief said the success of the Tamil Nadu agitation shows that the proposed ‘Uniform Civil Code cannot be imposed in the country’.
- Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to continue for now for Maharashtra’s stability, says Sanjay Raut: The Sena politician dismissed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s claims of corruption in the Mumbai civic body, saying there was no need to answer to him.
- Modi remains top pick for PM, as surgical strikes and demonetisation saw widespread support: Survey: Some 62% of the respondents of an India Today-Karvy study believe that the Centre had handled relations with Pakistan satisfactorily.
- Centre lists 10 BJP leaders as independent directors at public sector companies: They will serve on the boards of PSUs such as Engineers India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Heavy Electricals and the National Aluminium Company.
- UP will be deprived of special schemes if Budget is presented before polls, says Akhilesh Yadav: In a letter to Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said this would be unfair to the people of the country’s most populous state.
- At least 10 dead, 40,000 hectares of forestry land destroyed in Chile’s worst wildfire: An international firefighting operation is underway as an entire town was razed to the ground.