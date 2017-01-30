The big news: Mulayam Singh Yadav refuses to campaign for Samajwadi Party, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: A security guard was arrested for murdering an Infosys techie in Pune, and Iran and Iraq announced a ban on Americans.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Samajwadi Party did not need an alliance with Congress to win elections, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party patriarch said he was against the tie-up and will not contest for the SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.
- Security guard arrested after Pune Infosys techie is found strangled to death at her workstation: The police have lodged a case of murder against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.
- Iran, Iraq announce ban on Americans in response to Donald Trump’s immigration order: The newly-inducted president had signed a decree barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days.
- EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks during Goa campign: The poll panel said the AAP leader had violated Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and ordered a criminal case against him.
- Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in five-set epic to win 18th tennis Grand Slam: The Swiss champion beat the Spaniard 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch his fifth Australian Open title.
- 14 suspected jihadists killed after US launches raids against al Qaeda in Yemen: An American soldier also died in the operation.
- BJP will form an anti-Romeo squad to protect girls in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah: In an interview with Network 18, the party president claimed that his outfit would win the upcoming Assembly polls with a 2/3rd majority.
- RBI rejects Election Commission’s request to increase weekly withdrawal limit for poll candidates: Expressing its displeasure, the poll panel said the central bank does not realise the gravity of the situation.
- No documented proof to start inquiry into molestation charges against Shanmuganathan, says Kiren Rijiju: The Union minister said the Meghalaya governor had resigned on ‘moral grounds’.
- Hope Donald Trump bans Pakistani visas, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairperson praised Iran’s retaliatory move to restrict US nationals from travelling to their country until America lifted the ban.