Samajwadi Party did not need an alliance with Congress to win elections, says Mulayam Singh Yadav: The party patriarch said he was against the tie-up and will not contest for the SP ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Security guard arrested after Pune Infosys techie is found strangled to death at her workstation: The police have lodged a case of murder against an unidentified person and launched an investigation. Iran, Iraq announce ban on Americans in response to Donald Trump’s immigration order: The newly-inducted president had signed a decree barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days.

EC orders FIR against Arvind Kejriwal for his bribery remarks during Goa campign: The poll panel said the AAP leader had violated Section 123(1) of the Representation of the People Act and ordered a criminal case against him. Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal in five-set epic to win 18th tennis Grand Slam: The Swiss champion beat the Spaniard 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to clinch his fifth Australian Open title. 14 suspected jihadists killed after US launches raids against al Qaeda in Yemen: An American soldier also died in the operation. BJP will form an anti-Romeo squad to protect girls in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah: In an interview with Network 18, the party president claimed that his outfit would win the upcoming Assembly polls with a 2/3rd majority. RBI rejects Election Commission’s request to increase weekly withdrawal limit for poll candidates: Expressing its displeasure, the poll panel said the central bank does not realise the gravity of the situation. No documented proof to start inquiry into molestation charges against Shanmuganathan, says Kiren Rijiju: The Union minister said the Meghalaya governor had resigned on ‘moral grounds’. Hope Donald Trump bans Pakistani visas, says Imran Khan: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairperson praised Iran’s retaliatory move to restrict US nationals from travelling to their country until America lifted the ban.