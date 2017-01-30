A look at the headlines right now:

No limits on cash at ATMs from Feb 1, but you can still only withdraw Rs 24,000 a week, says RBI: Earlier, bankers said they expected the central bank to do away with the restrictions by the end of February. Former CAG Vinod Rai will head a four-member panel to administer the BCCI, says SC: Other members include former women’s team captain Diana Edulji, historian Ramachandra Guha and banker Vikram Limaye. Discovery of severed calf’s head triggers riots and arson in Surat: Officials said police resorted to baton-charging the mob and detained several accused. Madras High Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu government, police on jallikattu violence: The court was hearing a petition seeking a judicial probe into alleged excesses committed by security personnel while they dispersed protestors on January 23. Five rescued soldiers succumb to injuries sustained during avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir: The Army personnel were evacuated from a site in Machil on January 28. Vodafone India confirms it is considering a merger with Idea Cellular: Shares of the Aditya Birla Group’s telecom company went up by 27% after the news of the possible tie-up was reported. Arvind Kejriwal, five AAP leaders to face trial in defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley: A Delhi court dismissed a plea filed by the accused, saying it was without any merit and had been filed ‘solely with a view to stall the trial’. Iraq retaliates with its own immigration curbs, UK rejects petition to stop his visit: A petition opposing the US president’s visit secured 9 lakh signatures in the United Kingdom. Manmohan Singh refutes BJP allegations that he helped Vijay Mallya secure bailout: The BJP said there are letters, emails and other correspondence to prove their claims. Google, Apple and other top US firms are rushing to counter Donald Trump’s immigration curbs: Airbnb has vowed to host asylum seekers for free, while Starbucks says it will hire 10,000 refugees from across the country.