The big news: Mixed reactions to Centre's 'pro-poor, uttam' Budget, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: At least seven people were killed after a building collapsed in Kanpur, and Sadhvi Pragya was exonerated in the Sunil Joshi murder case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi says ‘uttam’ Budget is pro-poor, while Rahul Gandhi calls it a damp squib: The Budget clearly reflected the Centre’s efforts to eliminate corruption and bring in measures for farmers and rural India, the prime minister said.
- Sadhvi Pragya acquitted of all charges in murder of right-wing activist Sunil Joshi in 2007: All other seven accused were also exonerated in the case by a Madhya Pradesh court on Wednesday.
- At least seven dead after under-construction building collapses in Kanpur: A rescue operation involving the Army, police and emergency services is underway.
- FIR will be registered against Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan minister: Details about the cases under which the JuD chief will be booked will be made available in a few days, said Federal Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir.
- Facebook tweaks News Feed to show ‘more timely and authentic’ content: The company said it had categorised pages to check if they were ‘posting spam or trying to game the feed by asking for likes, comments or shares’.
- Two killed in police firing during protests against civic polls in Nagaland: Tribal bodies have been arguing that the introduction of 33% reservations for women in the elections, saying they interfere with customary laws.
- Five killed in explosions during Congress rally in Bathinda: The event was for their Maur candidate, Harminder Singh Jassi, who is related to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
- Israeli security forces begin operation to evacuate Amona outpost in West Bank: This comes only hours after the government approved 3,000 new homes for Jewish settlers.
- US President Donald Trump names Neil Gorsuch his Supreme Court nominee: The federal judge is known for backing religious rights and is considered a conservative intellectual.
- Apple reports highest ever quarterly revenue, celebrates after last year’s slump: The company said iPhone, Mac, Apple watch sales helped set the record.