The big news: Chhattisgarh to review security strategy after Maoist attack, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A court granted Sadhvi Pragya bail in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, and Stalin was arrested during a bandh to support farmers.
A look at the headlines right now:
- At least 25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state government will rethink its security strategy, but they will have to ‘be more cautious from now on’.
- Bombay High Court grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: The bench denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was the other prime accused in the case.
- Stalin arrested during statewide DMK-backed strike today to support farmers affected by drought in Tamil Nadu: Although several political parties and affiliated bodies pledged support to the shutdown, government officials said essential services will not be affected.
- US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists for their alleged role in sarin gas attack: They are employees of a government-run research centre that is believed to have developed the weapon used in the strike in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province.
- Peta wants animal-derived foods banned from government functions, writes to Narendra Modi: The animal rights body said the move will help tackle climate change as meat production was a major producer of greenhouse gases.
- Rajnath Singh wants the Narmada river to be granted living entity status: The home minister has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to introduce a Bill in the Assembly for the same.
- Indian IT firms account for less than 20% of approved H-1B visas, says Nasscom: The trade association challenged the White House’s claim of TCS, Infosys and Cognizant bagging a ‘lion’s share’ of the work permits granted.
- Robert Pirsig, author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, dies: The 88-year-old died of natural causes after battling mental illness since the 1960s.
- At least 15 refugees drown after boat capsizes between Greece and Turkey in Aegean Sea: The UN Human Rights Council said there were at least 25 people on board when the vessel overturned.
- Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court.