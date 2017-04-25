A look at the headlines right now:

At least 25 CRPF jawans killed after encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma: Chief Minister Raman Singh said the state government will rethink its security strategy, but they will have to ‘be more cautious from now on’. Bombay High Court grants bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in 2008 Malegaon blasts case: The bench denied relief to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, who was the other prime accused in the case. Stalin arrested during statewide DMK-backed strike today to support farmers affected by drought in Tamil Nadu: Although several political parties and affiliated bodies pledged support to the shutdown, government officials said essential services will not be affected. US blacklists 271 Syrian chemists for their alleged role in sarin gas attack: They are employees of a government-run research centre that is believed to have developed the weapon used in the strike in Khan Sheikhoun, Idlib province. Peta wants animal-derived foods banned from government functions, writes to Narendra Modi: The animal rights body said the move will help tackle climate change as meat production was a major producer of greenhouse gases. Rajnath Singh wants the Narmada river to be granted living entity status: The home minister has urged the Madhya Pradesh government to introduce a Bill in the Assembly for the same. Indian IT firms account for less than 20% of approved H-1B visas, says Nasscom: The trade association challenged the White House’s claim of TCS, Infosys and Cognizant bagging a ‘lion’s share’ of the work permits granted. Robert Pirsig, author of Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, dies: The 88-year-old died of natural causes after battling mental illness since the 1960s. At least 15 refugees drown after boat capsizes between Greece and Turkey in Aegean Sea: The UN Human Rights Council said there were at least 25 people on board when the vessel overturned. Every cow should get a Unique Identification Number for tracking, suggests Centre: It is the state’s responsibility to ensure safety and care for abandoned animals, the government said in a report to Supreme Court.