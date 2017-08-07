A look at the headlines right now:

CCTV footage from locations where Chandigarh woman was stalked goes missing: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said he would file a PIL in the case. We had intelligence that the BJP may carry out attacks in state, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan: He also alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from its medical college scam. Gujarat Congress MLAs return to state after 10 days at a Bengaluru resort: They had been flown to Karnataka after six of the party legislators in the state had quit ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. Hyper-nationalism indicates insecurity, says Hamid Ansari in farewell speech: In his final address as vice president, he highlighted the importance of tolerance and secularism. Two killed in Venezuela as civilians, soldiers fight military at army base: President Nicolas Maduro said he would seek maximum punishment for the terrorists who attacked the outpost. LeT militant killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama district, say police: Reports said that two other militants managed to escape. Public sector banks wrote off over Rs 80,000 crore in bad loans in 2016-17, says report: This is 41% higher than the banks’ non-performing assets for the previous year. Rajasthan receives 26% excess rainfall, hundreds of flood victims rescued: At least 33 districts in the state received normal to abnormally heavy rain, weather officials said. Hong Kong’s beaches closed after palm oil spill leaves foul-smelling congealed lumps on its shores: Residents said they had never seen anything like it before. Former Kerala DGP Senkumar arrested for allegedly making communal remarks, released on bail: He had allegedly claimed in an interview that some members of the Muslim community had practiced ‘love jihad’ in the state.