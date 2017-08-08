The big news: Counting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls delayed, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP’s Babul Supriyo questioned the abduction charge in the Chandigarh stalking case, and Deepak Misra will be the next chief justice of India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Counting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls delayed after Congress tells EC two MLAs revealed their votes: Party President Sonia Gandhi said she was ‘anguished by the assault on freedom’.
- Why charge accused in Chandigarh stalking case with abduction, asks Union minister Babul Supriyo: The Haryana BJP chief, whose son is charged in the incident, said the party was not trying to influence the investigation.
- Dipak Misra will be the next chief justice of India: The Law Ministry accepted incumbent Jagdish Singh Khehar’s recommendation.
- Mosque can be built at a distance from Ram temple, Shia Waqf board tells SC: The board has suggested that a panel headed by a retired Supreme Court judge should be formed to start negotiation talks on the dispute.
- Schools in South Mumbai will be shut tomorrow because of Maratha Kranti Morcha, says education minister: The silent march, which will start from Byculla zoo at 11 am, is expected to see footfall of at least five lakh people from all over the state.
- IMD predicts normal rainfall for August, September: The weather department said that the rainfall in these two months will be around 100% of the Long Period Average.
- Sri Lankan Navy arrests 48 Indian fishermen for allegedly trawling in the country’s waters: It also seized 12 mechanised boats of the fishermen.
- 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes China’s Sichuan: A landslide in the province killed 23 people.
- Apple is anti-consumer, indulging in data colonisation, says Trai: The iPhone maker has not yet made the Do Not Disturb app, which allows customers to report spam calls and messages to the telecom regulator, available.
- Four accused in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast pledged allegiance to Islamic State, says NIA chargesheet: The agency said they had conspired to ‘cause subversive activities’ in India after they failed to go to territories under the terror outfit’s control.