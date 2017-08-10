A look at the headlines right now:

Chandigarh Police arrest Haryana BJP chief’s son Vikas Barala in stalking case: Both accused in the case have been charged with attempt of abduction, which is a non-bailable offence. Congress expels eight Gujarat MLAs for violating party whip in Rajya Sabha elections: Ashok Gehlot said they will oust six more in the coming days. Feeling of unease among Muslims in the country, says outgoing Vice President Hamid Ansari: He said the community felt a sense of insecurity and that the ambience of acceptance was under threat. Mumbai Police arrest Ola cab driver for allegedly molesting passenger: The ride-sharing platform said it has blacklisted Arun Matashankar Tiwari as soon as the incident was reported. FBI raided home of Donald Trump’s former campaign chief as part of Russia probe: Paul Manafort was being investigated for his possible role in money laundering in the run up to the 2016 election. Cannot make the use of paper trails with EVMs mandatory, Centre tells Supreme Court: The Law Ministry affidavit said VVPAT machines can be used as a backup for EVMs, which it called ‘reliable and tamper proof’. Tamil actor Vijay asks fans not to abuse Bengaluru journalist for criticising his film: Dhanya Rajendran had tweeted on Friday that Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘When Harry Met Sejal’ was worse than Vijay’s ‘Sura’. Two more Samajwadi Party MLCs in Uttar Pradesh resign from the legislative council: With this, five party MLCs have resigned in the last 10 days. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar among the worst performers in rural sanitation, reveals survey: Rural households in these states were found to have the least access to toilets. Poor conservation process harming temples in Tamil Nadu, Unesco’s report to Madras HC: The survey revealed that the conservation process by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment department had some loopholes.