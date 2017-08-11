A look at the headlines right now:

Venkaiah Naidu sworn in as the 13th vice president of India: He took oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, among others. Maharashtra government wants to make storing beef at home an offence again: In an appeal at the Supreme Court, the state has sought to revive a section of a law that will also allow the police to conduct searches for the meat in houses. Buxar district magistrate allegedly commits suicide in Ghaziabad: The Government Railway Police identified Mukesh Pandey from a note they found on his body on the tracks. Dinakaran claims his appointment did not violate AIADMK rules, accuses CM Palaniswami of cheating: He pointed out the affidavit the party filed with the Election Commission that endorsed his aunt Sasikala taking over the general secretary’s post. Every account named in the Panama Papers leak is being investigated, says Arun Jaitley: Hinting at former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s ouster, the finance minister said no Indian would be punished without following a proper procedure. Parliamentary panel wants ‘altruistic’ replaced with ‘compensated’ in Surrogacy Bill: The members who tabled the recommendations in the Rajya Sabha said the practice helps surrogates build homes and educate their children. Donald Trump kicks up rhetoric on North Korea, warns of unmatched response if it attacks Guam: The US president also told China to step up and do more to pressure Pyongyang into ending its nuclear weapons program. RBI dividend to government reduces by half to Rs 30,569 crore: Economists believe the demonetisation drive increased the central bank’s expenses. Seven Indian writers make it to the longlist of DSC Prize for South Asian Literature this year: Three Pakistani writers, two Sri Lankan authors and an American writer based in India also feature in the list. Maharashtra government tables Bill that will allow shops, hotels and theatres stay open 24x7: The Shops and Establishment Bill will enable competition with online businesses and create jobs.