Supreme Court on Monday refused to take suo moto cognisance of the deaths of 63 children in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital. While disposing of the petition, Chief Justice of India JS Khehar asked the petitioner to approach the High Court as Chief Minister Adityanath was “personally taking interest” in the matter.

The plea also had also sought an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team in the case.

Adityanath had said on Saturday that the children had died of encephalitis, though reports had alleged that they had died after a shortage of oxygen supply to the hospital. He had said that a special team will investigate the deaths.

The principal of BRD Medical College and Hospital and the nodal officer at its Department of Pediatrics were both replaced on Sunday. Rajeev Mishra and Kaleef Khan were suspended from their posts on Saturday.