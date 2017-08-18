The big news: Vishal Sikka steps down as the CEO of Infosys, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Japan backed India’s stand to end the Doklam impasse with China through talks, and Spain is hunting for the driver behind the Barcelona attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We have been besieged by false personal attacks, says Vishal Sikka in resignation letter: Infosys Chief Operating Officer UB Pravin Rao has been appointed the interim chief of the tech giant.
- Japanese ambassador to India says no one should try to change status quo by force in the Sikkim standoff matter: Kenji Hiramatsu said Tokyo had been watching the impasse closely as the ongoing border crisis could affect the stability of the entire region.
- Islamic State claims responsibility for Barcelona van attack that killed 13, injured 100: The police said they had shot dead five suspected militants south of the city and thwarted another ‘possible terrorist attack’.
- Election Commission calls ‘winning at all costs’ without ethics the ‘new normal’ in politics: OP Rawat said that today, poaching legislators is considered a ‘smart political management’ and is commended instead of condemned.
- Amit Shah asks BJP to aim for 350-plus seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections: At a strategy meet in Delhi, the party also decided to target the 115 constituencies it has never won in previous polls.
- Government extends deadline to file GST returns for businesses till August 28: The additional time was given because the form to claim tax credit was unavailable on the GST Network website.
- IMA report says children died at Gorakhpur hospital after oxygen supply was disrupted on August 10: A three-member team of the Indian Medical Association blamed the facility for not paying the supplier its dues.
- North Korea tells UN it will not negotiate its nuclear programme till the US withdraws its threats: Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador also called the latest UN sanctions a ‘flagrant infringement upon sovereignty’.
- Sensex, Nifty nosedive after Vishal Sikka resigns from Infosys, attack in Spain: Stocks of IT companies, banks, realty firms, healthcare, metal and automobile companies all tumbled on the BSE index in morning trade.
- Over 140 animals found dead at Kaziranga National Park in flood-ravaged Assam: This includes seven rhinos, 122 swamp deer, two elephants, three wild boars, two hog deer, three sambhar deer, one buffalo and one porcupine.