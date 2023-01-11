A look at the top headlines of the day:

Striking down of NJAC was ‘unparalleled in the democratic history of the world’, says vice president: Jagdeep Dhankar’s statement came at a time when the government and the judiciary are in a tussle on the process of making judicial appointments in the country.

Flight operations resume in United States hours after massive system failure: Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 cancelled after a system under the country’s Federal Aviation Administration stopped functioning.

Act revolting but not meant to outrage complainant’s modesty, says accused in Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra made the argument while seeking bail from a Delhi court, which rejected his plea.

Trial against Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case may take about five years, judge tells SC: On December 12, the Supreme Court had sought the timeframe from the trial court while hearing the bail petition filed by the Union minister’s son.

Enforcement Directorate raids NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif’s properties in Maharashtra: The central agency conducted searches at Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur in connection to alleged irregularities in the operations of sugar mills in the state.

Bombay HC quashes FDA ban on production and sale of Johnson & Johnson baby powder: The High Court noted that the two-year delay in imposing the ban on the product was unreasonable and arbitrary.

Charges framed against 10 in Govind Pansare case nearly eight years after murder: All of them have pleaded not guilty and are ready to face trial, their lawyer said.

Congress invites 21 parties to join concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra: The march will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar.

LGBTQ community should have their own private and social space, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: His remarks come at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage and equal rights for LGBTQ citizens.

SC collegium recommends Malegaon blast accused Prasad Purohit’s lawyer as Bombay High Court judge: Neela Gokhale was among the eight persons who were recommended for appointment as High Court judges.

