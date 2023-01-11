The big news: Vice president again criticises SC for scrapping of NJAC, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: US flights were slowly beginning to resume departures after a system outage, and the offender in Air India urination case was denied bail.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Striking down of NJAC was ‘unparalleled in the democratic history of the world’, says vice president: Jagdeep Dhankar’s statement came at a time when the government and the judiciary are in a tussle on the process of making judicial appointments in the country.
- Flight operations resume in United States hours after massive system failure: Nearly 5,000 flights were delayed and almost 900 cancelled after a system under the country’s Federal Aviation Administration stopped functioning.
- Act revolting but not meant to outrage complainant’s modesty, says accused in Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra made the argument while seeking bail from a Delhi court, which rejected his plea.
- Trial against Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case may take about five years, judge tells SC: On December 12, the Supreme Court had sought the timeframe from the trial court while hearing the bail petition filed by the Union minister’s son.
- Enforcement Directorate raids NCP MLA Hasan Mushrif’s properties in Maharashtra: The central agency conducted searches at Mumbai, Pune and Kolhapur in connection to alleged irregularities in the operations of sugar mills in the state.
- Bombay HC quashes FDA ban on production and sale of Johnson & Johnson baby powder: The High Court noted that the two-year delay in imposing the ban on the product was unreasonable and arbitrary.
- Charges framed against 10 in Govind Pansare case nearly eight years after murder: All of them have pleaded not guilty and are ready to face trial, their lawyer said.
- Congress invites 21 parties to join concluding event of Bharat Jodo Yatra: The march will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar.
- LGBTQ community should have their own private and social space, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: His remarks come at a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriage and equal rights for LGBTQ citizens.
- SC collegium recommends Malegaon blast accused Prasad Purohit’s lawyer as Bombay High Court judge: Neela Gokhale was among the eight persons who were recommended for appointment as High Court judges.