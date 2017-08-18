The big news: Infosys blames Narayana Murthy for Vishal Sikka’s resignation, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 200 cows were killed at a shelter in a Chhattisgarh village, and several people were injured in Finland’s Turku city in a stabbing incident.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Infosys board says co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ made Vishal Sikka resign: The company assured its shareholders and employees that it will not be distracted by his ‘misguided campaign’
- Police shoot man suspected of stabbing people in Turku city in Finland: The South-West Finland police said several people were injured in the incident.
- 200 cows starved to death at shelter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajpur village, says sarpanch: Officials have said that the animals died either due to starvation or because they were not properly cared for.
- A day after JNU students accused Surajkund police of negligence, sub-inspector suspended: The police officials allegedly refused to file a complaint, and instead questioned why the woman was out with men at night.
- Allahabad HC asks Uttar Pradesh to file counter-affidavit against PIL in the Gorakhpur deaths case: Petitioner Nutan Thakur had alleged that the government’s actions seemed to indicate that it was trying to hide facts and shield the guilty.
- NHRC issues notice to Centre over decision to deport all Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar: It said the refugees feared persecution if they were sent back to their native country.
- West Bengal, Calcutta HC oppose centralised system for lower judiciary appointments: The Supreme Court had proposed an all-India test for the selection of judges for the subordinate judiciary.
- Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender.
- BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput challenges EC’s decision to invalidate two votes in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: He had lost to Congress’ Ahmed Patel in the elections to the Upper House.
- Karnataka Congress leader TP Ramesh caught on camera trying to hold a woman’s hand: Veena Achaiah, an MLC, said she would approach the party high command to decide on her next step.