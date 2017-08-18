A look at the headlines right now:

Infosys board says co-founder Narayana Murthy’s ‘continuous assaults’ made Vishal Sikka resign: The company assured its shareholders and employees that it will not be distracted by his ‘misguided campaign’ Police shoot man suspected of stabbing people in Turku city in Finland: The South-West Finland police said several people were injured in the incident. 200 cows starved to death at shelter in Chhattisgarh’s Rajpur village, says sarpanch: Officials have said that the animals died either due to starvation or because they were not properly cared for. A day after JNU students accused Surajkund police of negligence, sub-inspector suspended: The police officials allegedly refused to file a complaint, and instead questioned why the woman was out with men at night. Allahabad HC asks Uttar Pradesh to file counter-affidavit against PIL in the Gorakhpur deaths case: Petitioner Nutan Thakur had alleged that the government’s actions seemed to indicate that it was trying to hide facts and shield the guilty. NHRC issues notice to Centre over decision to deport all Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar: It said the refugees feared persecution if they were sent back to their native country. West Bengal, Calcutta HC oppose centralised system for lower judiciary appointments: The Supreme Court had proposed an all-India test for the selection of judges for the subordinate judiciary. Reserve Bank of India will release new Rs 50 notes with Hampi motif soon: The notes issued by the RBI in the earlier series will continue to remain legal tender. BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput challenges EC’s decision to invalidate two votes in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls: He had lost to Congress’ Ahmed Patel in the elections to the Upper House. Karnataka Congress leader TP Ramesh caught on camera trying to hold a woman’s hand: Veena Achaiah, an MLC, said she would approach the party high command to decide on her next step.