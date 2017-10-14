At least four people were killed and six were injured after the cargo plane they were travelling in crashed into the sea off Ivory Coast, BBC reported. The crash occurred during a storm after the aircraft took off from Abidjan airport.

The rescue operation was hindered by the rough weather, Reuters reported. The cargo plane was transporting freight for the French Army, local news site Kaoci reported. Rescuers were seen treating the injured.

One person has been taken into custody, local news website Ivoire Matin reported.

Officials have not disclosed the name of the firm operating the plane, Reuters reported.