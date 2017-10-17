quick reads

The big news: Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Amit Shah criticised the Kerala CM’s handling of the rise in political killings, and a report said the BJP’s assets grew 7 times in 11 years.

by 
Diptendu Dutta/AFP (File photo)

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.
  2. Amit Shah asks if Kerala CM will take moral responsibility for killings of BJP and RSS workers: Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘scared’ after seeing the massive support that the party’s Jana Raksha Yatra had received, the BJP president said.  
  3. BJP’s assets grew over seven times from 2004-’05 to 2015-’16, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms: The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
  4. Kerala High Court restores BCCI’s life ban on spot-fixing-accused cricketer S Sreesanth: The court had lifted the ban in August following an appeal by the pace bowler.  
  5. National Green Tribunal rejects plea against ban on crackers’ sale: A petition had asked for firecracker shops to be reopened.  
  6. Facebook acquires ‘positivity-focused’ polling app used by teens and young adults: No date or price has been announced for the deal.  
  7. Raqqa recaptured from Islamic State, says US-backed Syrian forces: The Syrian Democratic Forces said they were clearing the area to uncover any sleeper cells or mines.  
  8. Students of Kolkata film institute protest against ‘draconian rules’ and police presence on campus: The students accused the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute administration of being dictatorial.  
  9. UN’s World Food Programme dropped report on Rohingya hunger at Myanmar’s request, a report said: It should not be cited in any way, reads a statement on the United Nations organisation’s website.   
  10. Mob beats up soldier suspecting him of being involved in braid chopping incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: Clashes broke out in the district after locals allegedly pelted stones at security forces.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.