The big news: Court stops Centre from withdrawing troops from Darjeeling, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Amit Shah criticised the Kerala CM’s handling of the rise in political killings, and a report said the BJP’s assets grew 7 times in 11 years.
- Calcutta High Court orders stay on taking central forces out of Darjeeling: While the Centre has been asked to file an affidavit by October 23, the state government will submit its reply on October 26.
- Amit Shah asks if Kerala CM will take moral responsibility for killings of BJP and RSS workers: Pinarayi Vijayan was ‘scared’ after seeing the massive support that the party’s Jana Raksha Yatra had received, the BJP president said.
- BJP’s assets grew over seven times from 2004-’05 to 2015-’16, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms: The Communist Party of India saw the lowest increase in the period – less than two times, to Rs 10.18 crore.
- Kerala High Court restores BCCI’s life ban on spot-fixing-accused cricketer S Sreesanth: The court had lifted the ban in August following an appeal by the pace bowler.
- National Green Tribunal rejects plea against ban on crackers’ sale: A petition had asked for firecracker shops to be reopened.
- Facebook acquires ‘positivity-focused’ polling app used by teens and young adults: No date or price has been announced for the deal.
- Raqqa recaptured from Islamic State, says US-backed Syrian forces: The Syrian Democratic Forces said they were clearing the area to uncover any sleeper cells or mines.
- Students of Kolkata film institute protest against ‘draconian rules’ and police presence on campus: The students accused the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute administration of being dictatorial.
- UN’s World Food Programme dropped report on Rohingya hunger at Myanmar’s request, a report said: It should not be cited in any way, reads a statement on the United Nations organisation’s website.
- Mob beats up soldier suspecting him of being involved in braid chopping incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara: Clashes broke out in the district after locals allegedly pelted stones at security forces.