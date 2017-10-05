quick reads

The big news: Yogi Adityanath says there’s no discrimination in Ram Rajya, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: US said India could help it keep an eye on Pakistan and Afghanistan, and singer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat.

by 
File photo | PTI

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘There is no discrimination in Ram Rajya’, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath in Ayodhya: Before the chief minister’s speech, artistes dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman arrived at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya in a helicopter.
  2. United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
  3. Singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.    
  4. Delhi Police have arrested 29 people since October 9 for selling firecrackers: In its crackdown across 13 police districts, officers seized more than 1,200 kg of crackers since the Supreme Court order from October 9.
  5. It’s a ‘new era’ of Chinese power, President Xi Jinping says at Communist Party meet: The closed-door summit, which takes place once in five years, decides who will rule China and comes up with a plan for country for the next term.   
  6. Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after Axis Bank reports disappointing second-quarter earnings: The private lender was the top loser at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and Asian Paints.   
  7. FIR filed against former Goa BJP MLA and publisher for vulgar language in book of Konkani poems: An activist had lodged a complaint against Vishnu Surya Wagh and Hema Naik, alleging that the compilation contained obscene and derogatory comments about women. 
  8. Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.   
  9. Man accused in 2016 murder of two BJP workers in Kerala made a CPI(M) branch secretary: The saffron party said the promotion goes ‘against all the democratic norms known in this country’.   
  10. Seven policemen killed in roadside bomb blast in Pakistan’s Quetta: A vehicle ferrying 35 police officers may have been the target, say sources in the security forces.   
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.