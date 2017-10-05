The big news: Yogi Adityanath says there’s no discrimination in Ram Rajya, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: US said India could help it keep an eye on Pakistan and Afghanistan, and singer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘There is no discrimination in Ram Rajya’, says Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath in Ayodhya: Before the chief minister’s speech, artistes dressed as Ram, Sita and Lakshman arrived at the Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya in a helicopter.
- United States will need India’s help to keep an eye on Pakistan, says UN Ambassador Nikki Haley: She said the key to making India a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is to ‘not touch the veto’.
- Singer Harshita Dahiya shot dead in Haryana’s Panipat: The police suspect that the 22-year-old Delhi resident was killed because of personal enmity.
- Delhi Police have arrested 29 people since October 9 for selling firecrackers: In its crackdown across 13 police districts, officers seized more than 1,200 kg of crackers since the Supreme Court order from October 9.
- It’s a ‘new era’ of Chinese power, President Xi Jinping says at Communist Party meet: The closed-door summit, which takes place once in five years, decides who will rule China and comes up with a plan for country for the next term.
- Sensex, Nifty decline in morning trade after Axis Bank reports disappointing second-quarter earnings: The private lender was the top loser at the Bombay Stock Exchange, followed by ICICI Bank, Cipla, SBI and Asian Paints.
- FIR filed against former Goa BJP MLA and publisher for vulgar language in book of Konkani poems: An activist had lodged a complaint against Vishnu Surya Wagh and Hema Naik, alleging that the compilation contained obscene and derogatory comments about women.
- Harvey Weinstein resigns from Weinstein Company board after multiple complaints of sexual harassment: Meanwhile, his younger younger brother Bob Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by a female producer who worked with the company.
- Man accused in 2016 murder of two BJP workers in Kerala made a CPI(M) branch secretary: The saffron party said the promotion goes ‘against all the democratic norms known in this country’.
- Seven policemen killed in roadside bomb blast in Pakistan’s Quetta: A vehicle ferrying 35 police officers may have been the target, say sources in the security forces.