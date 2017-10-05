The big news: Air pollution in Delhi, other cities in focus on Diwali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rex Tillerson called India and US the bookends of world stability, and Maharashtra began the process to waive farmers’ loans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Air quality drops in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities ahead of Diwali: Corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year by at least 35%, according to Assocham survey.
- India and US stand shoulder to shoulder against terrorism, says Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: He said India may become the second-largest economy by 2050.
- Maharashtra begins process to waive farmers’ loans, releases Rs 4,000 crore: Rs 3,200 crore will be used to write off the loans, and the rest will be distributed as incentives among farmers who pay their loans back on time.
- Man carries 9-year-old daughter’s body for 4 km after Patna hospital allegedly refuses ambulance: Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Prabhat Kumar Singh said he had no information about the incident, and there will be an inquiry.
- US urges United Nations to confront Iran for allegedly violating resolutions on nuclear policy: Nikki Haley said Iran was only complying with the technical provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal with the US and not changing its ‘outlaw behaviour’.
- Congress questions Modi’s use of chartered flights as Gujarat CM after BJP targets Robert Vadra: Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the trips had cost Rs 16.56 crore, according to an RTI query in 2007, and questioned who funded them.
- Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh to vie for post again, Congress releases candidate list for poll: The party has fielded 59 candidates for the November 9 Assembly elections.
- ‘Hardly new,’ says former NDTV anchor Barkha Dutt after channel takes down Jay Shah story: The journalist claims that she left the network after being punished for taking a stand against news censorship.
- Google Doodle marks Nobel-winning astrophysicist S Chandrasekhar’s 107th birth anniversary: He is known for his theories on the evolution of stars.
- At least six killed and nine injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Odisha’s Balasore: The toll may rise as several people may be trapped beneath the debris in Balasore and rescue efforts have been hindered by rain, officials said.