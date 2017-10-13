Spanish government to sack Catalonia’s leadership, call for a fresh election
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said the central government’s direct rule over Catalonia would not last for more than six months.
The Spanish government on Saturday decided to sack Catalonia’s leadership and conduct a fresh election in the region, Reuters reported. “We will ask the [Spanish] Senate, with the aim of protecting the general interest of the nation, to authorise the government to sack the Catalan president and his government,” Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting.
However, Spain’s Senate must approve the government’s measures when it meets for a vote on October 27. The prime minister said Spain’s direct rule over Catalonia, including its parliament, police and finance, would not last for more than six months.
Rajoy said the Catalan economy, which accounts for a fifth of Spain’s economy, was in a poor condition because of the independence referendum. “Our objective is to restore the law and a normal cohabitation among citizens, which has deteriorated a lot, to continue with the economic recovery, which is under threat today in Catalonia, and celebrate elections in a situation of normality,” Rajoy said.
Meanwhile, Catalonia President Charles Puigdemont, who also met his government officials on Saturday, will deliver an address at 9 pm local time (12.30 am Indian Standard Time on Sunday). On Thursday, he had threatened to press ahead with a formal declaration of Catalonia’s independence unless the Spanish government agreed to a dialogue.