The big news: Hardik Patel’s aide says BJP offered Rs 1 crore to cross over, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned amid opposition from Congress against ordinance, and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe won the snap election.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Patidar movement leader claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP: ‘Offering lollipops, fulfilling nothing,’ Patidar leader Nikhil Sawani said as he quit BJP.
- Rajasthan Assembly adjourned after Congress protests against Ordinance: A lawyer challenged the Ordinance in the High Court, while the Editors Guild of India said it was an ‘instrument to harass the media’.
- Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition retains two-thirds majority in Lower House: Imminent task is to deal with North Korea, Abe said.
- Police find body ‘most likely’ of missing three-year-old Indian girl in Texas: The body was found about half a kilometre from her house, but a medical examiner has not yet confirmed whether it was Sherin Matthews.
- Rajinikanth supports ‘Mersal’, upcoming movie ‘Kee’ takes a dig at GST: ‘Important topic addressed; well done,’ the Tamil star tweeted.
- Rakesh Asthana named special director of CBI: He was a part of the teams that investigated the Godhra train burning case and the fodder scam.
- Assam Congress files complaint after BJP MP allegedly equates ideas of Nehru, Gandhi to ‘garbage’: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a parliamentarian from Jorhat, said he was wrongly interpreted and that he did not make defamatory remarks.
- Hollywood director James Toback accused of harassing at least 38 women: According to a ‘Los Angeles Times’ report, the director has been at it for decades.
- Everyone breathed comfortably in Delhi the morning after Diwali this year, says environment minister:Harsh Vardhan claimed that the air quality in the Capital was far better than it was in 2016, though reports found otherwise.
- Development in Myanmar’s Rakhine state only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis, says Sushma Swaraj: She made the statement in Dhaka after a joint consultative committee meeting to discuss India-Bangladesh ties.