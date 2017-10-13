quick reads

The big news: Hardik Patel’s aide says BJP offered Rs 1 crore to cross over, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned amid opposition from Congress against ordinance, and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe won the snap election.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Patidar movement leader claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP: ‘Offering lollipops, fulfilling nothing,’ Patidar leader Nikhil Sawani said as he quit BJP.
  2. Rajasthan Assembly adjourned after Congress protests against Ordinance: A lawyer challenged the Ordinance in the High Court, while the Editors Guild of India said it was an ‘instrument to harass the media’.
  3. Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition retains two-thirds majority in Lower House: Imminent task is to deal with North Korea, Abe said.
  4. Police find body ‘most likely’ of missing three-year-old Indian girl in Texas: The body was found about half a kilometre from her house, but a medical examiner has not yet confirmed whether it was Sherin Matthews.
  5. Rajinikanth supports ‘Mersal’, upcoming movie ‘Kee’ takes a dig at GST: ‘Important topic addressed; well done,’ the Tamil star tweeted.
  6. Rakesh Asthana named special director of CBI: He was a part of the teams that investigated the Godhra train burning case and the fodder scam.  
  7. Assam Congress files complaint after BJP MP allegedly equates ideas of Nehru, Gandhi to ‘garbage’: Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a parliamentarian from Jorhat, said he was wrongly interpreted and that he did not make defamatory remarks.
  8. Hollywood director James Toback accused of harassing at least 38 women: According to a ‘Los Angeles Times’ report, the director has been at it for decades.
  9. Everyone breathed comfortably in Delhi the morning after Diwali this year, says environment minister:Harsh Vardhan claimed that the air quality in the Capital was far better than it was in 2016, though reports found otherwise. 
  10. Development in Myanmar’s Rakhine state only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis, says Sushma Swaraj: She made the statement in Dhaka after a joint consultative committee meeting to discuss India-Bangladesh ties.
