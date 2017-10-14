The big news: Centre unveils Rs 2-lakh-crore plan to boost economy, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The father of the Indian child missing in the US said he saw her choking on milk, and Mumbai University VC was sacked for ‘gross negligence’.
- Centre eyes credit growth, bad loans relief through Rs 2.11-lakh-crore boost to public sector banks: Arun Jaitley said India was still a high-growth economy, and the government will announce a set of banking reforms in the next few months.
- Sherin Mathews’ father tells police he saw her choking on milk, moved body from house: Wesley Mathews had earlier told the police his daughter, Sherin, went missing after he told her to stand outside their house at 3 am for not drinking her milk.
- Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh sacked for delaying examination results: Evaluations were delayed by more than three months this year after the varsity switched to an online system.
- ‘Thumri queen’ Girija Devi dies in Kolkata: The 88-year-old classical singer suffered a cardiac arrest, doctors said.
- Russia vetoes UN resolution to extend inquiry into Syria chemical attack: US Ambassador Nikki Haley said this showed Moscow ‘will do whatever it takes to ensure the barbaric Assad regime never faces consequences’ for its actions.
- Ahmedabad court issues summons to The Wire editors, reporter in Jay Shah’s defamation case: The case will be heard next on November 13.
- NIA seizes Rs 27 lakh from wife of Naga insurgency leader: Shelly Sumi and three others allegedly extorted government servants, and were going to send the money to NSCN(K) camps in Myanmar.
- Pakistan tells US it has ‘produced results’ in fight against terror: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Islamabad must ‘take a clear-eyed view’ of the ‘number of terrorist organisations that find safe haven’ in its territory.
- Hardik Patel’s aide asks Gujarat court to investigate his bribery claims against BJP: Narendra Patel had claimed that the BJP had offered him Rs 1 crore to join the party.
- Infosys posts 7% net profit growth for July-September, but cuts revenue growth forecast for FY18: The profit for the period was Rs 3,726 crore, up from Rs 3,483 crore in the first quarter.