The business wrap: Sensex and Nifty close at all-time highs, and seven other top stories

Other headlines: The BJP will to observe November 8 as an ‘Anti-Black Money Day’, and Narayana Murthy is disappointed with Infosys’ Panaya deal.

Punit Paranjpe/AFP

A look at the headlines in the sector:

  1. Sensex closes above 33,000 for the first time, Nifty at all-time high on bank recapitalisation plan: But private sector lenders performed poorly on both indices.
  2. BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all major party leaders will participate in events marking the day.
  3. Narayana Murthy disappointed after Nandan Nilekani says no wrongdoing in Infosys’ Panaya deal: The former chairperson said many of his questions related to corporate governance in the firm still remain unanswered.   
  4. HCL shares fall after company announces second-quarter earnings report: India’s fourth-largest software exporter reported that its net profit grew 0.8% quarter-to quarter to Rs 2,188 crore. 
  5. Verdict date in 2G spectrum scam will be announced on November 7, says special CBI court: The bench issued warrants to Unitech’s Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani for them to be present in court.   
  6. RBI fines Yes Bank and IDFC Bank for not complying with norms: While Yes Bank did not report a security breach at ATMs and failed to classify bad loans correctly, IDFC Bank did not follow the rules while renewing loans.
  7. Twitter says it will make advertisements and its sources of funding more transparent: This comes after social media sites testified that their platforms were used to spread Russian propaganda during the 2016 US presidential election.
  8. Samsung distributes free Galaxy Note8 handsets to 200 passengers in a flight in Spain: The Note7 was barred from aircraft last year after several reports of its batteries catching fire.
