The business wrap: Sensex and Nifty close at all-time highs, and seven other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP will to observe November 8 as an ‘Anti-Black Money Day’, and Narayana Murthy is disappointed with Infosys’ Panaya deal.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Sensex closes above 33,000 for the first time, Nifty at all-time high on bank recapitalisation plan: But private sector lenders performed poorly on both indices.
- BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said all major party leaders will participate in events marking the day.
- Narayana Murthy disappointed after Nandan Nilekani says no wrongdoing in Infosys’ Panaya deal: The former chairperson said many of his questions related to corporate governance in the firm still remain unanswered.
- HCL shares fall after company announces second-quarter earnings report: India’s fourth-largest software exporter reported that its net profit grew 0.8% quarter-to quarter to Rs 2,188 crore.
- Verdict date in 2G spectrum scam will be announced on November 7, says special CBI court: The bench issued warrants to Unitech’s Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani for them to be present in court.
- RBI fines Yes Bank and IDFC Bank for not complying with norms: While Yes Bank did not report a security breach at ATMs and failed to classify bad loans correctly, IDFC Bank did not follow the rules while renewing loans.
- Twitter says it will make advertisements and its sources of funding more transparent: This comes after social media sites testified that their platforms were used to spread Russian propaganda during the 2016 US presidential election.
- Samsung distributes free Galaxy Note8 handsets to 200 passengers in a flight in Spain: The Note7 was barred from aircraft last year after several reports of its batteries catching fire.