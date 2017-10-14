Kenya: Re-election marred by violence as Opposition boycotts voting
The first election, in August, was annulled by the country’s Supreme Court last month for lack of transparency.
A re-run of the controversial August election in Kenya was on Thursday marred by incidents of shooting and stone-throwing in some parts as the Opposition called for a boycott, Reuters reported. Kenyan police clashed with Opposition supporters, who tried to block the voting at some polling stations.
Police fired tear gas at demonstrators in some places as they tried to set up barricades in front of polling stations, The Guardian reported.
Voting began at 6 am local time amid increased security. Earlier this month, Opposition leader Raila Odinga pulled out of the re-election, predicting it would be even worse than the first one.
The re-election was scheduled after the Kenyan Supreme Court rejected the results of the August presidential election that declared incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta the winner. On September 1, the top court said there were irregularities in the election proceedings and that a fresh poll should be held within 60 days.
The court said the result was “neither transparent nor verifiable”.
On October 18, a senior member of Kenya’s electoral commission resigned and fled to New York, saying she did not want to be “party to such a mockery to electoral integrity”. She alleged that the commission was under political siege, and could not conduct a credible presidential election on October 26.