The business wrap: Nifty slumps after Yes Bank reports surge in bad loans, and six other top stories
Other headlines: 14 firms are in the running to assist with Air India’s privatisation, and Crisil said India needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore on infrastructure.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Sensex ends at a record high, Yes Bank’s bad loans drag Nifty down: The lender, whose stock fell over 7% on the National Stock Exchange, is not listed on the Sensex.
- Fourteen companies in the running to assist Centre with Air India privatisation: The financial bids submitted by the firms will be opened after they complete their presentations on Friday.
- India needs to spend Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five years on infrastructure, says Crisil: The global ratings agency said India will first have to tackle the problem of stressed assets to be able to spend such large amounts of money.
- Maruti Suzuki reports 3.4% rise in net profit for the July-September quarter: The automaker’s total vehicle sales increased 18% year on year.
- Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to touch Rs 6 lakh crore in market capitalisation: The stock price has risen over two times in the last one year.
- WhatsApp brings in feature to allow you to recall messages: Deleted texts will be replaced with ‘This message was deleted’ in the chat window of Android users.
- ICICI Bank’s net profit dropped 34% in the second quarter, bad loans rose 36.7%: The lender reported better asset quality than Yes Bank and Axis Bank.