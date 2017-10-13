quick reads

The big news: Babri body denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar over Ram temple, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: A Jammu & Kashmir policeman allegedly joined the LeT, and a report said the DMK and AIADMK were the richest among regional parties.

  1. Babri Action Committee denies it met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to discuss Ayodhya dispute: The Art of Living founder was earlier reported to have been appointed as a mediator by the parties involved in a legal battle over the matter.  
  2. Constable posts on social media that he has joined LeT, Jammu & Kashmir Police order probe: The new Kashmir interlocutor said the state will become like Syria and Libya if radicalisation picks up.
  3. DMK, AIADMK richest among regional parties in 2015-’16, JD(U) spent 200% more than its income, says ADR report: Of the total 47 regional parties, 15 did not submit their audit report to the Election Commission, including the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.  
  4. After journalist’s arrest, Chhattisgarh Congress chief charged in case of alleged sex CD: Reporter Vinod Verma had been arrested for allegedly using the CD to try to extort money from the state minister.  
  5. Everyone in this Uttarakhand village has the same birth date on their Aadhaar cards: The government said it would find out how the error happened and promised to take action against the wrongdoers.  
  6. ‘India is a country of Hindus but it also belongs to others’, Mohan Bhagwat tells college students: Everyone who lives in accordance with Indian culture is a Hindu, the RSS chief said in Indore.  
  7. Bangladesh introduces birth control programmes for Rohingya refugees, eyes sterilisation, reports AFP: Dhaka officials said so far around 600 women had given birth after arriving in the border district of Cox’s Bazar. 
  8. Kerala Women’s Commission asks police for report on Hadiya’s condition: In a video that surfaced on Thursday, the woman, who is confined to her father’s house, is heard saying that her life is in danger. 
  9. Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.  
  10. First possible interstellar object spotted travelling through the solar system: A/2017 U1, a small asteroid or comet, entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Lyra.  
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

