The big news: Hardik Patel demands that Congress declare stance on Patidars, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for debates on democracy in political parties, and Chhattisgarh orders CBI investigation into sex CD case.
- Hardik Patel warns Congress of protests if it does not make its stand clear on Patidar reservation: The Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti convener said the Congress would face protests similar to what Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah faced in Surat.
- Media must discuss, debate on democracy in political parties, PM Modi tells journalists:The prime minister urged for transparency in the recruitment and functioning of the parties.
- Chhattisgarh announces CBI investigation into alleged sex CD case involving BJP minister: Reporter Vinod Verma had been arrested for allegedly using the CD to try to extort money from the state’s PWD minister, Rajesh Munat.
- Constable posts on social media that he has joined LeT, Jammu & Kashmir Police order probe: The new Kashmir interlocutor said the state will become like Syria and Libya if radicalisation picks up.
- Only woman has the right to give birth or terminate pregnancy, husband’s consent is not needed, rules SC: The Supreme Court upheld the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s 2011 ruling that the woman’s family and doctors cannot be held liable for the abortion.
- Sacked Catalan president asks supporters to start ‘democratic opposition’ of Madrid’s takeover: Carles Puigdemont condemned the suspension of Catalonia’s autonomy and vowed to keep working to build a free country.
- Bangladesh introduces birth control programmes for Rohingya refugees, eyes sterilisation, says report: Dhaka officials said so far around 600 women had given birth after arriving in the border district of Cox’s Bazar.
- First possible interstellar object spotted travelling through the solar system: A/2017 U1, a small asteroid or comet, entered the solar system from the direction of the constellation Lyra.
- UIDAI denies goof-up in Aadhaar enrolment process of Haridwar villagers, says report: If applicants know only their age but not their date of birth, January 1 is taken as the default date of birth, the agency said.
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates to become the richest person in the world: The e-commerce giant’s shares rose 13%, the most in two-and-a-half years, on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday.