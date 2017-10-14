The big news: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Article 35A today, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through Iran’s Chabahar Port, and P Chidambaram defended his comment on Kashmir.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Kashmiri separatists threaten protests if SC delivers verdict against Article 35A in court today: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear petitions challenging the constitutional provision, which gives the Jammu and Kashmir legislature special powers.
- India sends first wheat shipment to Afghanistan through Chabahar Port in Iran: Six more loads will be sent over the next few months.
- Narendra Modi is attacking an imagined ghost, P Chidambaram says in defence of his comment on Kashmir: The prime minister had said the Congress leader’s comments on the state were an insult to soldiers.
- India edge New Zealand out in a thriller in Kanpur for seventh consecutive ODI series win: Required to defend 15 runs in the final over, Bumrah (3/47 in 10 overs) delivered yet again for Kohli.
- Over 3 million risk starvation in conflict-hit Kasai province of DR Congo, says UN official: The World Food Programme has only 1% of the funds it needs to help people in Kasai, said World Food Programme chief David Beasley.
- Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly flees after running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda: Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.
- Nine newborns die at Ahmedabad civil hospital in 24 hours, Gujarat sets up investigation panel: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met senior health officials on Sunday to review the situation.
- Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat claims ‘political conspiracy’ behind alleged sex CD: He has also filed cases against state Congress President Bhupesh Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma for maligning his image.
- BJP releases election manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the party’s vision document in Shimla.
- Iran will continue to build missiles and will use them if needed, says President Hassan Rouhani: The president said that doing so violates no international agreements.