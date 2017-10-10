The big news: Narendra Modi praises India’s Ease of Doing Business ranking, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Stampede in Bihar’s Begusarai killed three people, and thousands have been moved to rescue camps in Tamil Nadu after rain lashed across state.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Ease of doing business leads to ease of life,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in New Delhi: He added that people should strive towards making India a better nation instead of questioning the World Bank rankings.
- Three killed in stampede at Bihar’s Begusarai during Kartik Purnima celebrations: Thousands of pilgrims had gathered at Simaria Ghat to take a holy dip in Ganga.
- More than 10,000 people take shelter in relief camps after rain in Tamil Nadu: In eight days of rainfall, the state has received 74% of the rain it annually receives in the season.
- Sikh teenager assaulted in United States, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj seeks report: The boy’s father has claimed it was a hate crime, however, school authorities have denied it.
- Bank manager arrested in Vrindavan for allegedly raping a Russian woman: The complainant said that she had come to the temple town on September 17 and was being raped since September 22.
- Couple arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs 7 crore from suspended IAS officer: Satish Mangle and his wife Shraddha had threatened Radheshyam Mopalwar to pay Rs 7 crore in exchange for withdrawing the corruption complaint against him.
- Rajasthan government to make 50,000 people sing national anthem to celebrate demonetisation, says report: The organisers said that the event is aimed to ‘evoke love for family, environment and nation’.
- Haj subsidy can be phased out completely by 2018, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: The minister for minority affairs said the Centre would like to instead use the funds on educational programmes.
- UN receives 31 cases of alleged sexual abuse and exploitation against its officials in three months: Twelve cases involve military personnel from peacekeeping operations deployed in places like the Central African Republic and Mali.
- Form panel with historians, filmmakers and protestors to resolve ‘Padmavati’ controversy, says Uma Bharti: Members of Rajput Karni Sena led a demonstration in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on Friday demanding that the film should not be released.