Crime Against Women

Madhya Pradesh: Police detain fourth accused in Bhopal abduction and gangrape case

Three others involved in the case were produced in court on Friday.

A Special Investigation Team in Bhopal on Monday detained the fourth man accused of abducting and raping a 19-year old woman on Tuesday night, ANI reported.

He was on the run since the incident took place. Earlier in the day, the special investigation team had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on the fourth accused, according to News18.

The three others who allegedly raped the woman had been arrested and produced before the court on Friday. The woman, a civil service aspirant, was returning home after a coaching class, when the men took her near the railway tracks and allegedly raped her.

The Madhya Pradesh government has suspended five police officers over the matter, among them is the sub-inspector who accused the complainant of making up a “filmy” story.

The police, according to the complainant’s family, did not act for hours. They allegedly took action only after the woman and her parents found two of the accused and dragged them to the police station. Government Railway Police Superintendent Anita Malviya, however, said that the complaint was lodged within half an hour.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed that the trial in the case be conducted in a fast-track court.

‘No classes for girls after 8 pm’

Minister of State for School Education, Deepak Joshi, on Monday told tutorials to not hold classes for girls after 8 pm, and make sure they return home by 9 pm, reported PTI. “We are going to hold a meeting with the people running the private education centres and coaching institutes shortly,” he said.

If private coaching centres want to remain open after 8 pm, they should keep a tab on the students by using mobile applications, he said. “Using smartphones, the owners of the centres and institutions can keep a tab on their students...We are going to ask them to do so,” the minister said.

