The big news: Multi-agency group to investigate Paradise Papers cases, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: After Modi visited Karunanidhi, DMK announced that it will observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, and the NCW acting chief said Hadiya was safe.

  1. Multi-agency group to investigate 714 Indians named in Paradise Papers leak: The Congress has demanded that Jayant Sinha, who was named in the list, resign, and market regulator Sebi said it will investigate the Indian firms that have featured in it.
  2. DMK to observe November 8 as ‘Black Day’, hold protests across Tamil Nadu: The announcement came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his house in Chennai as a ‘courtesy call’.
  3. Hadiya is secure and not being tortured, says National Commission for Women’s acting chairperson: Her rights have not been violated and she is eager to depose before the Supreme Court, Rekha Sharma said.
  4. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for 50% quota for backward classes in the private sector: In February 2016, the National Commission for Backward Classes had proposed 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes in private sector jobs.
  5. Activists demand legal action against Jharkhand chief secretary after Dalit girl’s starvation death: After the chief secretary’s orders in March, several ration cards have been cancelled in the state for not being linked to Aadhaar.
  6. Time for politicking over demonetisation is over, economy needs to be rebuilt, says  Manmohan Singh: In an interview to BloombergQuint, the former prime minister urged Narendra Modi to accept the blunder that was the note ban and its damaging effects.  
  7. Tamil Nadu cartoonist G Bala gets bail a day after arrest: ‘I have no words to express my sorrow, so I drew the cartoon out of rage,’ Bala said before the hearing.
  8. Shooting at a church in Texas, United States, leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point.     
  9. Nancy Friday, pioneer author on women’s sexuality, dies at 84: Her first book, ‘My Secret Garden: Women’s Sexual Fantasies’, is considered a seminal book in this field.
  10. A picture with an elephant calf ablaze, fleeing a mob, wins best wildlife photograph award: The awards were given by Sanctuary Nature Foundation on Sunday.
