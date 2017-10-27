The big news: CBI detains Class 11 student in Gurugram school murder case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest against demonetisation in Surat, and the civil aviation minister summoned Indigo staff over an assault row.
A look at the headlines right now:
- CBI detains a Class 11 student from Ryan International School in connection the Gurgram murder case: His father claimed that there was a conspiracy against his son.
- Rahul Gandhi criticises Narendra Modi in Financial Times op-ed for damaging Indian economy: The Prime Minister wanted to end corruption but instead managed to destroy people’s confidence in the economy, the Congress leader wrote.
- Civil aviation minister summons airline staff, passenger who was allegedly assaulted: A video showed two personnel pushing the 53-year-old man to the ground and beating him up.
- Magnificent Mary Kom wins her fifth gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship: The Indian beat North Korea’s Hyang Mi Kim by unanimous decision in the 48 kg final.
- At least 10 run over by a truck speeding through smog in Bathida, say police: The accident reportedly occurred while the group was waiting for a vehicle to pick them up after the bus they were travelling in broke down.
- Twitter rolls out 280 character limit for most users: The company said the new limit would not apply to tweets in Japanese, Chinese and Korean as they can convey more information in a single character.
- Haryana pulls up 1,011 farmers for stubble burning, receives Rs 11.89 lakh in fine: Cases under relevant sections were registered against 227 of them, Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel said.
- ‘Don’t know who benefited from note ban’, says the man who became the face of demonetisation misery: Nand Lal, 79, was photographed crying after standing in a queue outside a bank in Gurugram in November last year.
- Bharathiar varsity’s vice-chancellor booked under SC/ST Act for denying woman a job, says report: The woman claimed her application for a fellowship was rejected because of an earlier fallout regarding a reserved job at the university.
- Delhi court asks Vijay Mallya to appear before it by December 18: The ED approached the Patiala House Court, seeking to declare the businessman a proclaimed offender in connection with a FEMA violation case.