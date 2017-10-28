crimes against children

Gurugram school murder: CBI wants Class 11 student suspect to reconstruct crime scene

The victim’s family demanded that the arrested student be tried as an adult.

by 
File photo | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has told the Juvenile Justice Board that it plans to reconstruct the scene of the crime in the murder case of a Class 2 student from Gurugram’s Ryan International School, The Indian Express reported. The suspect, a Class 11 student from the same school, was sent to three-day CBI remand on Wednesday.

The CBI had told the board that custody of the boy was required to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the murder and to help identify the shop from where the murder weapon was bought, the newspaper reported.

On Wednesday, the CBI had alleged that the Class 11 student had attacked the boy, with the hope that the incident would force the school to postpone examinations and a parent-teacher meeting. The CBI checked the suspect’s academic performance and found that he was not performing well. The investigating agency has claimed that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The family of the victim wants the suspect to be tried as an adult, PTI reported. “We demand strict punishment for the Class 11 student,” Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer representing victim’s family, said.

The family accused the Gurugram police of botching up the investigation and said that all others involved in the “deep-rooted conspiracy” should be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the bus conductor, who was earlier arrested for allegedly murdering the Class 2 student, has been absolved of the charge. The CBI also dismissed the earlier theory that the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The case

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the toilet. An autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The bus conductor was arrested later that day. There are also allegations against the Ryan Group school of violating security norms.

The father of the Class 11 student said there was a conspiracy to frame his son.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

Play

For more such exclusive content, log on to Hotstar, India’s largest premium streaming platform with more than 1,00,000 hours of drama and movies in 9 languages and coverage of every major global sporting event. The Hotstar Premium service showcases the best TV Shows, movies and sporting events from around the world, including Emmy Award winning shows such as Veep, Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. To sign up for Hotstar Premium, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.