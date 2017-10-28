The big news: Air quality in North India remains severe for the fourth day, and 9 other top stories

quick reads

  1. Air quality still in ‘severe’ category in Delhi, several North Indian cities: Schools stayed shut and the Delhi government said it will implement the odd-even scheme from next week as smog enveloped the region.  
  2. Supreme Court turns down plea to give Hindus in seven states and one Union Territory minority status: The court told the petitioner to approach the National Commission for Minorities.  
  3. Tipu Jayanti celebrated amid tight security in Karnataka, Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district: Protestors pelted stones at a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus in Madikeri town.  
  4. Padmavati will not be banned in Rajasthan, assures Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria: The sentiments of communities depicted in the movie will also be taken care of, the minister added.  
  5. JNU fines four students for cooking and eating biryani near administration block, say reports: The students have been ordered to pay the fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000.  
  6. Father of victim in Jisha rape and murder case found dead near his home in Kerala: His death comes as the court began a final hearing of the rape and murder case of Jisha.  
  7. US will no longer tolerate ‘chronic trade abuses’, Donald Trump says at economic summit in Vietnam: He added that the US is ready to sign bilateral trade agreements with any Indo-Pacific nation that will abide by the principles of fair and reciprocal trade.
  8. Former nurse in Germany may have killed at least 100 patients, say police: Niels Hoegel was sentenced to life for trying to play the hero by injecting fatal doses of heart medication to two patients and then attempting to revive them.  
  9. Congress-ruled states demand major GST overhaul, ask for highest tax rate at 18%: The party leaders said a lot of items of mass consumption are in the 28% slab.  
  10. Travel website TripAdvisor to flag hotels where cases of sexual assault have been reported: Business listings will not be removed from the portal regardless of the number of complaints, the company said.  
