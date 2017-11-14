A teenager in Hafizabad area of Pakistan’s Punjab province was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a hen and killing it, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday. The incident is believed to have taken place on November 11.

According to the Pakistani newspaper, the owner of the hen lodged a complaint alleging that the 14-year-old boy had taken the hen to his home before committing the crime. The complainant also named two locals as eye witnesses.

“He is a 14-year-old boy and did it out of sexual frustration,” Station House Officer (Jalalpur Bhattian) Sarfaraz Anjum, told The Express Tribune. He said a medical examination had confirmed the alleged assault.

The teenager has been booked for “unnatural offence” and killing the chicken, the report added.