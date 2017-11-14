A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi government files fresh review plea before NGT seeking exemptions to odd-even policy: The new petition has sought to exempt two-wheelers and women either for one year or till 2,000 additional buses are commissioned. Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking SIT probe in medical colleges bribery case: The bench had earlier said the allegations amounted to a deliberate attempt to denigrate the judicial system. Chennai engineer dies after alleged stalker burns her alive: The accused went to the woman’s house on Monday night, and set her on fire after her family refused to allow him to meet her. PM Narendra Modi urges all countries at ASEAN summit to unite and fight terrorism: He also invited all leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be chief guests at India’s 2018 Republic Day celebrations. Toll in Iran earthquake reaches 530, survivors face freezing temperatures outdoors: The number of those injured has risen to over 7,800. West Bengal gets Geographical Indication status for rosogulla: West Bengal and Odisha have been fighting over the origin of the sweet since 2015. Child malnutrition, air pollution top risk factors for country’s health decline in 2016, says report: The under-five mortality rate in India has reduced substantially from 1990, however, the difference between states in this rate is high. Policeman in Telangana suspended after video of him receiving massage from a home guard goes viral: The incident reportedly took place four-five months ago at the headquarters of the Armed Reserve Police in Jogulamba Gadwal district. Kerala Women’s Commission says it was stopped from meeting Hadiya at her home: Her father did not allow the panel’s chairperson to meet her. Nationalism is the biggest factor for BJP in Gujarat polls, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tells NDTV: ‘People will rise above caste and will vote for nationalism and development,’ he said.