The big news: Delhi seeks to exempt women from odd-even scheme for a year, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC rejected a plea seeking an SIT probe in medical colleges bribery case, and an engineer in Chennai was burnt alive by an alleged stalker.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi government files fresh review plea before NGT seeking exemptions to odd-even policy: The new petition has sought to exempt two-wheelers and women either for one year or till 2,000 additional buses are commissioned.
- Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking SIT probe in medical colleges bribery case: The bench had earlier said the allegations amounted to a deliberate attempt to denigrate the judicial system.
- Chennai engineer dies after alleged stalker burns her alive: The accused went to the woman’s house on Monday night, and set her on fire after her family refused to allow him to meet her.
- PM Narendra Modi urges all countries at ASEAN summit to unite and fight terrorism: He also invited all leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be chief guests at India’s 2018 Republic Day celebrations.
- Toll in Iran earthquake reaches 530, survivors face freezing temperatures outdoors: The number of those injured has risen to over 7,800.
- West Bengal gets Geographical Indication status for rosogulla: West Bengal and Odisha have been fighting over the origin of the sweet since 2015.
- Child malnutrition, air pollution top risk factors for country’s health decline in 2016, says report: The under-five mortality rate in India has reduced substantially from 1990, however, the difference between states in this rate is high.
- Policeman in Telangana suspended after video of him receiving massage from a home guard goes viral: The incident reportedly took place four-five months ago at the headquarters of the Armed Reserve Police in Jogulamba Gadwal district.
- Kerala Women’s Commission says it was stopped from meeting Hadiya at her home: Her father did not allow the panel’s chairperson to meet her.
- Nationalism is the biggest factor for BJP in Gujarat polls, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tells NDTV: ‘People will rise above caste and will vote for nationalism and development,’ he said.