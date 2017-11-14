School safety

Gurugram school murder: Boy’s father wants juvenile board to try 16-year-old accused as an adult

Barun Thakur’s plea also asks the board to assess the Class 11 student’s mental and physical capacity to commit the crime.

by 
IANS

The father of the Class 2 Ryan International School student, who was killed in September, moved the Juvenile Justice Board in Gurugram on Wednesday, requesting that the 16-year-old accused of the murder should be tried as an adult, The Indian Express reported. The board accepted Barun Thakur’s application and slated it for hearing on November 22, his lawyer Sushil Tekriwal said.

The document submitted by Thakur’s counsel defines the murder as “heinous, barbarous, diabolical, cold blooded and rarest in nature”. It also asks the Juvenile Justice Board to compile a “social background report, social investigation report, physical and mental drug assessment report and preliminary assessment report” of the accused Class 11 student. This, the plea says, will help determine the accused’s “mental and physical capacity” to commit the murder.

The Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside a washroom in the school in Gurugram on September 8. An autopsy revealed that injuries on the boy’s neck, inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon, were the cause of death. The Class 11 student is believed to have murdered the eight-year-old to delay a parent-teach meeting and an examination.

On October 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation said the 16-year-old had confessed to the crime. However, the Class 11 student’s father claimed that this was a conspiracy to frame his son. On October 11, the father alleged that his son was “tortured and brutally thrashed” in CBI custody, a claim the agency denied.

On Thursday, a court will hear the bail application of Ashok Kumar, the bus conductor the Gurugram Police had initially charged with the murder. Kumar’s lawyer Mohit Verma had said on October 10 that after the conductor was discharged , he would file a case against the officers who accused him of the murder.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.