Despite Army’s denial, African Union says military takeover in Zimbabwe seems like a coup
President Robert Mugabe and is family have been confined to their house since Wednesday.
The African Union on Wednesday said Army’s move to takeover power in Zimbabwe and detain President Robert Mugabe “seems like a coup”, the BBC reported. The regional bloc demanded that the crisis in the country be resolved in “accordance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe”.
African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the AU was closely monitoring developments in the South African country. He urged all stakeholders to take into account “relevant instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance” to address the political crisis.
Zimbabwe’s Defense Forces on Tuesday took over the headquarters of state broadcaster ZBC, though it denied any attempt at a coup on Wednesday. The military said the operation was only meant to target criminals around President Mugabe.
By Wednesday evening, the ruling party, Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front, said the president and his family, though in detention, were safe. A statement by South African President Jacob Zuma, who is also the head of the Southern African Development Community, confirmed that Mugabe was being held at his home and is “fine”.
President Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe gained independence from Britain in 1980. His government has been accused of several human rights violations. The 93-year-old is also accused of maladministration, which has led to a collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy and healthcare system, among other administrative failures.