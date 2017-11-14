Bengaluru: Four men arrested for raping teenager over 10 days in a hotel room
The 17-year-old college student went missing on October 26.
Four men have been arrested for allegedly confining a 17-year-old girl to a hotel room and raping her over 10 days in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Mirror reported.
The college student went missing on October 26. The police tracked her down and rescued her from from a lodge in Whitefield on November 4. The girl told the police she was locked up in a room and raped multiple times by the four men, including the owner of the lodge.
The girl said one of her classmates invited her to a party after college on October 26. She was to meet the friend near the Whitefield railway station, the report said.
She reached the station around 8 pm, and found two men who introduced themselves as Raghavendra and Sagar. They said her friend had sent them to take her to the venue. The two men took her to the lodge, where they were joined by another man, Manju Raj. They took turns to rape her, the girl said in her statement. She said the hotel owner, Manoranjan Pandit, found out, but joined the three men instead of reporting them to the police.
“We have arrested all four under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for kidnapping and raping the girl for 10 days,” Abdul Ahad, deputy commissioner of police, Whitefield, told PTI.