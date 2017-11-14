‘No one can stop India from taking back PoK’: Union minister reacts to Farooq Abdullah’s comments
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was with Islamabad because of the mistakes of the previous governments.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir on Thursday claimed that no one could stop New Delhi if it tried to get back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, PTI reported.
“I say PoK is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments it has been with Pakistan,” Ahir said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. “If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right.”
Ahir also condemned former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s remark that Pok belonged to Pakistan. “It is very unfortunate, be it his language or the feelings with which he has said,” Ahir said, according to IANS.
Abdullah had drawn criticism for his comments on November 11 when had said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was part of Pakistan. He reiterated this stance on Wednesday. “India has not been able to acquire the land in 70 years, and today they say ‘it is our land’,” he said while addressing party workers in Uri. “So please take it from Pakistan. Pakistan is not weak. They too have an atom bomb. Before we think about war, we should think how we will live as humans.”
Speaking at an event organisated by Assocham, Ahir said Bangladesh posed a bigger security threat to India compared to China or Pakistan. “Bangladesh is only a so-called friend because evidently it has caused India most harm through illegal intrusion,” IANS quoted him as saying.
He said the government had deployed security-related modern technologies and equipment to keep a check on intrusion into India through Pakistan, Myanmar, China or Bangladesh.